TERA Price Hits $0.0062 on Top Exchanges (TERA)

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. TERA has a total market cap of $5.22 million and approximately $173,015.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TERA has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TERA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TERA alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.34 or 0.00511575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00071442 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00076995 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00078217 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00054918 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $219.41 or 0.00450160 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000414 BTC.

TERA Coin Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

TERA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TERA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TERA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TERA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TERA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.