Terex (TEX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Terex (NYSE: TEX) recently:

2/16/2021 – Terex was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating.

2/16/2021 – Terex had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Terex had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $39.00 to $40.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Terex had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $43.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Terex had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $42.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Terex had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $42.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Terex is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Terex had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $39.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Terex had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $30.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE TEX opened at $41.18 on Monday. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $44.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.45 and a 200-day moving average of $29.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -686.33 and a beta of 1.55.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

In other Terex news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $1,097,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,073.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 53,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $2,129,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,104 shares of company stock worth $6,457,987 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Terex by 6,221.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

