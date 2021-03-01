TerraUSD Hits Market Cap of $700.22 Million (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. TerraUSD has a market capitalization of $700.22 million and $31.59 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TerraUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TerraUSD

TerraUSD (UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 699,282,257 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

