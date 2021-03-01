Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.73 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will report sales of $47.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.90 million. Terreno Realty posted sales of $45.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year sales of $185.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $185.40 million to $185.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $200.15 million, with estimates ranging from $197.85 million to $204.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 44.26%.

TRNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $56.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 0.54. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $42.12 and a 12-month high of $64.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 84.06%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,835,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,967,000 after buying an additional 435,011 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,944,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,834,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,477,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,423,000 after purchasing an additional 99,393 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,329,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,804,000 after purchasing an additional 71,353 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 725,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,439,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

