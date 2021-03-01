Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,889 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,388 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.20% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $5,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,800,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,123,000 after buying an additional 221,295 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 931,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,965,000 after buying an additional 167,726 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 117.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,742,000 after buying an additional 151,640 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,194,000 after buying an additional 150,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 59.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 343,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,704,000 after buying an additional 128,355 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCBI opened at $76.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.19. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $80.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

