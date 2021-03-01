Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) rose 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.91 and last traded at $81.17. Approximately 382,392 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 448,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.20.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 593.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,948,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,923,000 after buying an additional 1,667,455 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $892,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,196,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,170,000 after buying an additional 542,916 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 706,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,054,000 after buying an additional 395,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,800,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,123,000 after buying an additional 221,295 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

