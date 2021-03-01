Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,305,697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,249 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 2.76% of Textron worth $304,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Textron in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

Shares of TXT stock opened at $50.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $53.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $37,549.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.