Tezos (XTZ) Price Down 16.1% This Week

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Tezos token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.59 or 0.00007261 BTC on major exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $2.74 billion and approximately $382.31 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tezos has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00013112 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005821 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Tezos Token Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 761,708,743 tokens. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Buying and Selling Tezos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

