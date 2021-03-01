TFI International (TFII) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for TFI International (TSE: TFII):

2/10/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$103.00 to C$110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from C$100.00 to C$107.00.

2/9/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$106.00 to C$109.00.

1/27/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$80.00 to C$105.00.

1/27/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from C$80.00 to C$100.00.

1/26/2021 – TFI International was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$105.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$77.00.

1/26/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$85.00 to C$103.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$80.00 to C$109.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$78.00 to C$100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$86.00.

1/26/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$105.00.

1/26/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian from C$75.00 to C$86.00.

1/26/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$78.00 to C$106.00.

1/26/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$90.00 to C$115.00.

1/26/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$81.00 to C$98.00.

1/8/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$77.00 to C$85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TFI International stock opened at C$88.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$82.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$67.37. TFI International Inc. has a one year low of C$23.21 and a one year high of C$103.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of C$8.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.50, for a total value of C$5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$422,762,116.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

