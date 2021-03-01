The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Stake Cut by Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,753,977 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 70,070 shares during the quarter. The Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for about 7.3% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.14% of The Bank of Nova Scotia worth $94,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,293,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,051,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,669 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,343,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $676,884,000 after purchasing an additional 228,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $58.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.31. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $61.35. The company has a market capitalization of $70.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.7133 dividend. This is an increase from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BNS. Credit Suisse Group cut The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

