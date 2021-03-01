The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 68.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,357 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 12,311 shares during the period. The Boeing makes up 3.3% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $6,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Boeing by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.64.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BA opened at $219.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.53. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $297.44.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.33) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

