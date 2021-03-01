The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Shares Up 6.4%

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)’s share price shot up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1,108.52 and last traded at $1,094.48. 111,689 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 114,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,028.71.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAM. Cowen cut shares of The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,400.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,045.46.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,022.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $950.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.48 and a beta of 0.76.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. On average, analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $932.92, for a total transaction of $9,329,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total transaction of $259,678.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,983 shares of company stock worth $40,440,834 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Boston Beer by 29.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after buying an additional 20,259 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in The Boston Beer by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Boston Beer by 6.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.