The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,547 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887,519 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,182 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,545 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 181.0% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,233,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,215 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1,148.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,171,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

NYSE:KO traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.17. The stock had a trading volume of 322,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,445,148. The stock has a market cap of $215.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

