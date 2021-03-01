The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Short Interest Up 416.7% in February

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 416.7% from the January 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SZC. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 29,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Cushing Renaissance Fund alerts:

Shares of SZC opened at $40.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.92. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $46.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.2132 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.

About The Cushing Renaissance Fund

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.