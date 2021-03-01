The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.55

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.55 and last traded at $20.06, with a volume of 15820 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The E.W. Scripps has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average is $13.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.85. The E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Mark L. Koors sold 11,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $148,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Symson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,947 shares of company stock valued at $698,277. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The E.W. Scripps during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in The E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in The E.W. Scripps by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in The E.W. Scripps in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

