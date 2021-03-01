The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 280.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 624,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,179,000 after buying an additional 32,099 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after buying an additional 8,247 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 729,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,221,000 after buying an additional 31,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 19,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total value of $5,614,706.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,187.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,472 shares of company stock worth $18,255,172 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $285.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.31, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $298.31.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Raymond James downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.73.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

