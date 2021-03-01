The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.15 Million

Analysts predict that The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) will report $29.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The First of Long Island’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.90 million to $30.20 million. The First of Long Island reported sales of $28.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The First of Long Island will report full-year sales of $113.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $112.00 million to $116.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $115.71 million, with estimates ranging from $114.73 million to $117.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The First of Long Island.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLIC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded The First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

In other The First of Long Island news, Director Walter C. Teagle III sold 4,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $89,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 147,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,846. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The First of Long Island during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The First of Long Island in the third quarter worth $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of The First of Long Island during the third quarter worth $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in The First of Long Island by 357.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in The First of Long Island in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The First of Long Island stock opened at $18.58 on Monday. The First of Long Island has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $22.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $443.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is 43.43%.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

