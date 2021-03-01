The Force Protocol Trading 29.9% Lower Over Last Week (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. The Force Protocol has a market cap of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, The Force Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One The Force Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00009345 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.31 or 0.00474081 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

FOR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

