The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.
NYSE:GCV traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $6.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,553. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.88. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $6.83.
About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund
Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.