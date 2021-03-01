The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

NYSE:GCV traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $6.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,553. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.88. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $6.83.

Get The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund alerts:

About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.