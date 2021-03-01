The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
Shares of GDV stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,861. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.38. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $23.24.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile
