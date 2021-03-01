The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GDV)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.
GDV traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.07. 5,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,861. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.38. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $23.24.
About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust
