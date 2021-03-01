The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GDV)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

GDV traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.07. 5,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,861. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.38. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $23.24.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

