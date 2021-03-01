The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

NYSEAMERICAN GGO traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $14.12. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 393. The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $15.10.

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

