The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.
NYSEAMERICAN GGO traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $14.12. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 393. The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $15.10.
The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust Company Profile
Featured Story: Discount Rate
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.