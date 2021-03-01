The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.92

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.92 and last traded at $16.77, with a volume of 216832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.

HCKT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised The Hackett Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $502.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.71.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 48.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCKT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 70.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 543.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 251.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

About The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

