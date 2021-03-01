The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

The Hanover Insurance Group has increased its dividend by 29.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years.

THG traded up $4.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.78. 7,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,882. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The Hanover Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $75.11 and a fifty-two week high of $129.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.84. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hanover Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

