The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,068 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after acquiring an additional 991,241 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $224,716,000. AJO LP grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1,377.3% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 598,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $166,142,000 after purchasing an additional 557,765 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $237,525,000 after purchasing an additional 540,700 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 818,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $227,215,000 after purchasing an additional 476,103 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.32.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $3.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $261.49. 110,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,222,819. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $275.45 and its 200-day moving average is $275.61. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

