The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 860,864 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 63,834 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up 0.7% of Korea Investment CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.08% of The Home Depot worth $228,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,649,155,000 after purchasing an additional 372,183 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,917,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,899,957,000 after buying an additional 293,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 5.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,768,863,000 after buying an additional 470,651 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,550,000 after buying an additional 991,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,846,024 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,818,441,000 after acquiring an additional 289,323 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock traded up $3.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $261.53. 121,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,222,819. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $275.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush downgraded The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.32.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

