The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.14% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $13,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 295,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,956,000 after buying an additional 50,101 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 591,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,923,000 after purchasing an additional 22,884 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 14,760 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,790,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $16,799,508.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $150,049.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:IPG opened at $26.12 on Monday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $27.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.29. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.