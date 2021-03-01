The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.18

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.18 and last traded at $27.14, with a volume of 76864 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.12.

IPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.29. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $16,799,508.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $150,049.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 161.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.