The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Stock Position Raised by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,144,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,380 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.88% of The J. M. Smucker worth $247,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJM opened at $112.00 on Monday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $91.88 and a 1 year high of $131.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.26.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.42.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

