The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Trading Up 12.1%

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)’s stock price was up 12.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.52 and last traded at $64.69. Approximately 393,724 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 377,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.69.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LOVE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on The Lovesac from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.31. The stock has a market cap of $949.84 million, a P/E ratio of -487.62, a P/E/G ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.04. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 325,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $12,707,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 210,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $12,471,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,174,197 shares of company stock valued at $54,716,821 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the third quarter worth $6,669,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 1,492.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 198,551 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the third quarter worth $4,839,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 771,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,249,000 after purchasing an additional 88,729 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 464.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 105,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 87,094 shares during the period. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Lovesac Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

