The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Trading Up 12.1%

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)’s stock price was up 12.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.52 and last traded at $64.69. Approximately 393,724 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 377,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.69.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on LOVE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on The Lovesac from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.31. The stock has a market cap of $949.84 million, a P/E ratio of -487.62, a P/E/G ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58.
In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 325,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $12,707,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 210,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $12,471,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,174,197 shares of company stock valued at $54,716,821 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the third quarter worth $6,669,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 1,492.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 198,551 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the third quarter worth $4,839,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 771,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,249,000 after purchasing an additional 88,729 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 464.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 105,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 87,094 shares during the period. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The Lovesac Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOVE)
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.
