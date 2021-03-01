The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Shares Up 12.3%

Shares of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) shot up 12.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $16.85. 12,540,243 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the average session volume of 4,723,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MIK. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Michaels Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 3.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.55.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.27. The Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The Michaels Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in The Michaels Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in The Michaels Companies by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in The Michaels Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Michaels Companies by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the period.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

