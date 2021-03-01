The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Shares Up 12.3%

Shares of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) shot up 12.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $16.85. 12,540,243 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the average session volume of 4,723,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MIK. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Michaels Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.43.
The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 3.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.55.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The Michaels Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in The Michaels Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in The Michaels Companies by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in The Michaels Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Michaels Companies by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the period.
The Michaels Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIK)
The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.
