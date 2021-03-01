The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the January 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of The National Security Group stock opened at $11.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.05. The National Security Group has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th.
About The National Security Group
The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.
