The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 314,600 shares, a growth of 463.8% from the January 28th total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 438,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 15.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Aegis increased their price target on shares of The OLB Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:OLB opened at $5.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.76. The OLB Group has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $16.40.

OLB Group, Inc engages in the provision of integrated business solutions and payment facilitator verticals. The firm offers solutions for manufacturers, retailers and single store retailers. It focuses on providing merchants with products and services through its various online platforms, including financial and transaction processing services and support for crowd funding and other capital raising initiatives.

