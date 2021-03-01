The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stake Decreased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,826,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 707,124 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.65% of The Progressive worth $378,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in The Progressive by 74.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in The Progressive by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $573,726.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,300.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,195,026. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PGR stock opened at $85.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $102.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.10. The firm has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The Progressive’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PGR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

