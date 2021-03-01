The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) (LON:RTN) Hits New 52-Week High at $119.71

The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) (LON:RTN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 119.71 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 119.20 ($1.56), with a volume of 1210064 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.90 ($1.42).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 90.20 ($1.18).

Get The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £695.96 million and a PE ratio of -3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 78.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 62.52.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.