The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.48. The RMR Group reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $156.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.20 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 4.88%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on The RMR Group in a report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The RMR Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The RMR Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in The RMR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 277.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RMR traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $40.38. 115,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,467. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.64. The RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $42.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.88%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

