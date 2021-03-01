The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. The Scotts Miracle-Gro makes up about 3.3% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 503.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 792,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,187,000 after purchasing an additional 661,231 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,177,000 after purchasing an additional 248,705 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,332,000 after purchasing an additional 91,855 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,687,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 408,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,459,000 after purchasing an additional 76,481 shares during the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total transaction of $5,000,845.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,994.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $273,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,819.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,250 shares of company stock worth $24,368,830 over the last three months. 27.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SMG opened at $215.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.61. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $76.50 and a 12 month high of $250.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMG. Berenberg Bank upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.