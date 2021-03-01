The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.31

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.31 and last traded at $15.29, with a volume of 14642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.

SWGAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Swatch Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. AlphaValue upgraded shares of The Swatch Group to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Swatch Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.57.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%.

The Swatch Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SWGAY)

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

