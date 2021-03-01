The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 25th. Desjardins analyst D. Young forecasts that the company will earn $1.66 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $6.75 EPS.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.23 billion.
Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) stock opened at C$77.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$74.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$67.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$140.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.00. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$49.01 and a one year high of C$79.94.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)’s payout ratio is 48.37%.
In other The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) news, Senior Officer Norie Clare Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.92, for a total value of C$1,773,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$654,237.
About The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.
