The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 25th. Desjardins analyst D. Young forecasts that the company will earn $1.66 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.23 billion.

TD has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC boosted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday. Fundamental Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “top pick” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$66.47 to C$78.36 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$79.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. CSFB boosted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$71.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$82.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$79.89.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) stock opened at C$77.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$74.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$67.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$140.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.00. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$49.01 and a one year high of C$79.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)’s payout ratio is 48.37%.

In other The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) news, Senior Officer Norie Clare Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.92, for a total value of C$1,773,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$654,237.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

