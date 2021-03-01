The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Raised by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,169 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.5% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $13,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,232. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,299,704 shares of company stock worth $235,913,483. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $189.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $343.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.35. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $200.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

