The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Cohen Lawrence B

Cohen Lawrence B increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,081 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.1% of Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kidder Stephen W increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 46,315 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.3% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 426,198 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $52,882,000 after acquiring an additional 17,455 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its position in The Walt Disney by 2.9% during the third quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 84,938 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Puzo Michael J grew its position in The Walt Disney by 0.5% during the third quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 44,369 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Notis McConarty Edward grew its position in The Walt Disney by 3.9% during the third quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 29,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $189.04 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $200.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.27 and a 200-day moving average of $150.35.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $1,488,745.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,745.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $328,926.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,510,124.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,299,704 shares of company stock valued at $235,913,483 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

