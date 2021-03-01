The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 9,247 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises 0.8% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $23,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,905 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,118 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 272.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,283,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $232,528,000 after purchasing an additional 939,242 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in The Walt Disney by 293.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $136,990,000 after purchasing an additional 823,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,014,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $249,964,000 after purchasing an additional 772,523 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

In related news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $1,488,745.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,745.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,299,704 shares of company stock valued at $235,913,483 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $189.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $200.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

