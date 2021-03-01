The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,578 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,093 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $26,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,299,704 shares of company stock worth $235,913,483 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.65.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $192.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.35. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $200.60. The firm has a market cap of $350.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

