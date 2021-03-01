The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Short Interest Down 76.8% in February

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 76.8% from the January 28th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:WEGRY opened at $14.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.27. The Weir Group has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $15.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WEGRY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised shares of The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Weir Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

