THETA (THETA) Price Reaches $3.39 on Top Exchanges

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. THETA has a market cap of $3.39 billion and $105.29 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THETA token can now be bought for approximately $3.39 or 0.00006896 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, THETA has traded up 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00059500 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $392.07 or 0.00796421 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00029544 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00061743 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00029702 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00041009 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00045103 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

THETA Token Profile

THETA is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

