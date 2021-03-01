Thingschain Hits Market Capitalization of $86,564.43 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Thingschain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Thingschain has traded 9% lower against the dollar. Thingschain has a total market cap of $86,564.43 and approximately $22.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,603.13 or 0.99984836 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00039374 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00009794 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00106512 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000253 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Thingschain Profile

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain

Buying and Selling Thingschain

