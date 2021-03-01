Thisoption (TONS) Price Reaches $0.75 on Major Exchanges

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Thisoption has a total market capitalization of $3.93 million and approximately $4.20 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Thisoption has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. One Thisoption token can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001519 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.33 or 0.00514043 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00073445 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00077499 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00055925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00076739 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.41 or 0.00469913 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Thisoption Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,214,571 tokens. Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com . The official website for Thisoption is extons.io

Buying and Selling Thisoption

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thisoption should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thisoption using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

