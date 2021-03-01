Thomas Peterffy Sells 40,000 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $2,970,400.00.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Monday, February 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 22,900 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total value of $1,628,190.00.

On Friday, February 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 21,200 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $1,501,596.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $2,727,200.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Thomas Peterffy sold 28,800 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,800,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $918,720.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $974,016.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $983,808.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $986,256.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,005,408.00.

Shares of IBKR stock traded up $4.38 on Monday, hitting $76.77. The stock had a trading volume of 969,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,003. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.95 and its 200-day moving average is $56.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.84. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.70 and a 52-week high of $77.65.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Recommended Story: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.