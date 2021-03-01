THORChain Trading 16.5% Higher This Week (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 1st. THORChain has a total market cap of $1.16 billion and $48.09 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain coin can now be bought for $4.87 or 0.00010039 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, THORChain has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.04 or 0.00502981 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00070800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00076862 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00078201 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00053932 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.57 or 0.00448413 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.60 or 0.00186733 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 238,275,761 coins. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

