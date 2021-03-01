Thore Cash (TCH) Price Up 10.9% This Week

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 1st. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $21,795.17 and approximately $74,463.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Thore Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.08 or 0.00352594 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000164 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

